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Governor Pritzker wins another term, State Senator Doris Turner wins | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 4, 2026 at 6:15 AM CST
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  • Pritzker beats Republican Darren Bailey for the second time, Turner beats Frank Lesko
  • Former Illinois Lieutenant Governor. Democrat Juliana Stratton will represent Illinois in the U.S. Senate
  • Sangamon County Sheriff, Republican Paula Crouch is the first women to win a race for that office
  • Democratic Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski wins a third term
  • Nearly 70% of voters in Springfield voted in favor of a non-binding referendum to adopt a landlord referendum
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
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