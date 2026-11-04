Governor Pritzker wins another term, State Senator Doris Turner wins | First Listen
- Pritzker beats Republican Darren Bailey for the second time, Turner beats Frank Lesko
- Former Illinois Lieutenant Governor. Democrat Juliana Stratton will represent Illinois in the U.S. Senate
- Sangamon County Sheriff, Republican Paula Crouch is the first women to win a race for that office
- Democratic Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski wins a third term
- Nearly 70% of voters in Springfield voted in favor of a non-binding referendum to adopt a landlord referendum