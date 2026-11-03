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Bloomington police now say nine people were victims in Sunday's shooting | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:37 AM CST
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  • Police in Bloomington also have identified the woman killed on Sunday morning
  • It's election day and voters will be casting ballots for state and county offices, and deciding whether to retain judges and if they support referenda
  • Democrat state senator Doris Turner is facing Republican Frank Lesko in a district that includes part of the capital city
  • The election for Sangamon County Sheriff is the first since the murder of Sonya Massey in 2024
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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