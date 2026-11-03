Bloomington police now say nine people were victims in Sunday's shooting | First Listen
- Police in Bloomington also have identified the woman killed on Sunday morning
- It's election day and voters will be casting ballots for state and county offices, and deciding whether to retain judges and if they support referenda
- Democrat state senator Doris Turner is facing Republican Frank Lesko in a district that includes part of the capital city
- The election for Sangamon County Sheriff is the first since the murder of Sonya Massey in 2024