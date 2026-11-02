What has changed in voting rights since the 2024 election?

Click and register to join us on Thursday, November 12, 1:30 PM for a post-election analysis, "The 2026 US Midterm Election Results: What They Mean and Where Does America Go from Here," moderated by Sean Crawford.

As voters head to the polls in the 2026 midterm cycle, political scientists say the biggest changes since 2024 extend far beyond campaign ads and candidate debates. During a Community Voices discussion hosted by NPR Illinois, the University of Illinois Springfield School of Politics and International Affairs, and the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership, a panel of political scientists explored how court rulings, redistricting battles, voter access policies, and public confidence are reshaping American elections.

Panelists identified redistricting as one of the most significant developments. Recent Supreme Court decisions and a growing trend toward mid-cycle redistricting have allowed states to redraw congressional maps outside the traditional census process, intensifying partisan competition and raising concerns about minority representation. At the same time, states continue to debate voter ID requirements, mail-in voting rules, and voter registration systems; creating a patchwork of election policies across the country.

While the panel noted that election administration remains largely a state and local responsibility, experts expressed concern about increasing skepticism toward election outcomes. They emphasized that documented voter fraud remains extremely rare and warned that rhetoric questioning election integrity can discourage participation and weaken public trust.

Despite the challenges, the discussion also highlighted reasons for optimism. Strong voter engagement, particularly among historically underrepresented groups, demonstrates continued commitment to democratic participation. Panelists encouraged eligible voters to make a voting plan, seek information from trusted election officials, and remain confident that election workers are committed to ensuring every valid vote is counted.

The conversation underscored a central theme: healthy democracy depends not only on the rules governing elections, but also on public trust in the process and willingness to accept the results.

Transcript pending.