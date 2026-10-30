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Several business groups advocating for a pharmacy tax break| First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 30, 2026 at 6:18 AM CDT
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  • The Illinois Retail Merchants Association and the State Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity want the credit to pass during the fall veto session

  • Former Democratic Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is asking voters to check yes on a Cook County ballot referendum
  • Third party Senate hopeful Whitfield Harrington Junior wants to "renovate the American dream"
  • The University of Illinois Urbana Champaign has announced a $100 million matching pledge from businessman Larry Gies to the business college that carries his name
  • An East St. Louis native who was killed during the Korean War has finally come home
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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