Several business groups advocating for a pharmacy tax break| First Listen
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association and the State Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity want the credit to pass during the fall veto session
- Former Democratic Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is asking voters to check yes on a Cook County ballot referendum
- Third party Senate hopeful Whitfield Harrington Junior wants to "renovate the American dream"
- The University of Illinois Urbana Champaign has announced a $100 million matching pledge from businessman Larry Gies to the business college that carries his name
- An East St. Louis native who was killed during the Korean War has finally come home