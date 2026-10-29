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Republican congressman Darin LaHood is asking Trump to reconsider Illinois disaster relief | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 29, 2026 at 6:17 AM CDT
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  • The federal government denied aid for August's severe weather, and LaHood says the assistance is needed to help with the resources needed for the recovery process
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
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