Republican congressman Darin LaHood is asking Trump to reconsider Illinois disaster relief | First Listen
- The federal government denied aid for August's severe weather, and LaHood says the assistance is needed to help with the resources needed for the recovery process
- Demolition of the former Jacksonville Developmental Center could be moving forward
- An analysis shows connecting 30 data centers to the grid in Comm Ed's territory will cost the utility $3 billion
- A Chicago architectural firm released a proposal for a domed Chicago Bears Stadium