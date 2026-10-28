Statewide: The War of the Worlds

On this episode, we discuss the time a radio show terrorized listeners. In 1938, when “War of the Worlds” aired, radio was a new broadcast medium. The only other was film, which was more sanitized and far less lifelike than now.

Orson Welles, a Midwest native, and his company played with the airwaves’ potential by making this show as realistic as possible. They were far more successful than they dreamed.

Also:

* This election, nearly a dozen Illinois counties have a ballot question about secession. What is behind the separation movement?

* In time for Halloween, a spooky tale known as the "Watseka Wonder" in which it's said a girl was possessed by a spirit. But the story has a happy ending.

K’Von Jackson for WBEZ The former home of Mary Roff is located at 300 E. Sheridan Street in Watseka, while the Vennum house is at 135 S. Belmont Avenue.

* Moves are being made to reduce protections for gray wolves. But will it help livestock producers?

* This Week in Illinois History focuses on the origin of March Madness.

* Are college students more likely to vote for Democrats than in the past? We talk with a researcher.