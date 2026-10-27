Sorensen pushes for expanded E15 use to lower gas prices, assist farmers

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen says approving year-round nationwide use of the E15 ethanol-gasoline blend will help lower prices at the pump while reducing farmers’ operational expenses.

“Increasing the level of ethanol could lower your cost by some 30 cents a gallon, and while we save money, it also helps our corn farmers. It is good for everyone in the state,” Sorensen said Tuesday afternoon during a stop near a Peoria Heights gas station.

Sorensen, a Democrat representing the 17th District, said as a member of the agriculture committee, he insisted on keeping the E15 allowance in the House version of the farm bill.

“I am working to make sure that now, as the farm bill sits in the Senate, that our senators know not to strip it out. This is the closest we’ve ever been to having year-round E15,” he said.

Sorensen spoke alongside Illinois Corn Growers Association district director Mike Shane, Peoria County Farm Bureau representative Ross Pauli and Illinois Farm Bureau legislative director Rebecca Barnett.

Shane said expanding usage of E15 would put a gasoline product on the market that’s 15-20% cheaper than regular unleaded, while simultaneously bolster the agricultural industry.

“We as farmers, we’re going into our fourth consecutive year of lower than usual income,” said Shane. “So we’re looking for ways to increase the usage of corn. Well, E15 is one of those usages.”

Shane said making E15 available throughout the year across the country would increase annual corn usage by 2 billion bushels, which he estimates would increase the price of corn by 10-30 cents per bushel.

“Quick math: Thirty cents for a 1,000-acre farmer is about an extra $30,000 a year for him, which would help for pay for some of these higher input prices that we’re experiencing right now,” said Shane.

Sorensen noted the escalated cost of diesel fuel has particularly been tough on farmers.

“Diesel is nearly $7 a gallon, and a John Deere Harvester S7 holds between 250-300 gallons, depending on how you equip it,” said Sorensen. “That’s $2,100 just to fill it up once.”

The E15 blend consists of up to 15% ethanol mixed with gasoline. While it’s allowed throughout the year in Illinois and some other Midwest states, it generally cannot be sold elsewhere during the summer because it does not meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requirements under the Clean Air Act.

This summer, the EPA issued its first nationwide fuel waiver as gasoline prices spiked, due in part to the war in Iran.

“We need this administration to stop its war,” said Sorensen. “We need diplomacy in the Middle East so risk goes down; when risk goes down, the price goes down. And we need year-round E15.”