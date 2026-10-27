Quincy man arrested and charged for mailing letters with powdery substances to Illinois congressional offices

A Quincy man was arrested Sunday for mailing threats to members of congress in the Chicago area that contained a suspicious white powder.

Matthew Unglesbee, 36, was taken into custody. He made a court appearance Monday and a detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Springfield.

“The use of the mail to threaten others, including the mailing of threatening substances, will not be tolerated. These threats will be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. My office appreciates the resources dedicated by the FBI and our law enforcement partners to keep our citizens safe,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory M. Gilmore.

The Chicago Tribune reported one of the letters contained a message that read, “HAH enjoy the gift.”

“Safeguarding the democratic processes that serve Central and Southern Illinois requires a constant focus on keeping our public institutions safe from intimidation,” said Ryan Presley, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Springfield Field Office. “Mailing unknown substances to congressional offices creates fear and disrupts the public institutions vital to our democracy. We, along with our partners, will remain vigilant in identifying and holding accountable those whose actions threaten to intimidate public officials or disrupt our democratic systems.”

The Tribune reported the eight-page complaint alleges Unglesbee mailed at least four letters containing a white powdery substance. It shows all of the letters were postmarked in Springfield on Oct. 19 and were in plain white envelopes and had handwritten addresses and Unglesbee’s name in the return address area.

Agents said Unglesbee told them the substance was salt and that he sent the letters after seeing news reports about other mailings. he has been charged with Mailing Threatening Communications and False Information and Hoaxes.

The Tribune reported an unmailed letter was found during a search of Unglesbee’s home.

Records show Unglesbee’s criminal past includes a sex offense involving a 15-year-old victim in southern Illinois and convictions for drunken driving and assault.