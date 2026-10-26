Springfield fire that led to an explosion results in aggravated arson arrest

On October 25, 2026, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Springfield Police Department and Springfield Fire Department personnel responded to the 2100 block of S. 12th St. for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, a detached garage was found to be engulfed in flames. Shortly after police and fire personnel arrived on scene, an explosion occurred at the detached garage. Due to the explosion, several injuries were sustained.

A civilian, two Springfield police officers, and one Springfield firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries. Several injured parties were transported to area hospitals. The explosion also caused damage to several nearby structures.

The explosion was felt for several blocks.

The Springfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Springfield Fire Department Metro Arson Unit, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were called to the scene to further investigate.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher Jackson, 38, of Springfield, was arrested by the Springfield Fire Department Metro Arson Unit for causing a catastrophe, aggravated arson, criminal damage to property over $10,000, and residential arson.

Springfield Police and Fire have had repeated contact with this property and its occupant, including numerous responses over the past six months related to illegal burning. Citations were issued for violations observed during those responses; however, prior to this incident, those contacts had not resulted in criminal charges.

This incident remains under investigation. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details are available at this time.

Criminal charges are merely accusations; defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Springfield Fire Department at 217789-2170 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

