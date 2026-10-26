Prominent philanthropist Laura Cullinan identified as victim in fatal Peoria County rollover

Laura Cullinan, a prominent Peoria area philanthropist and community advocate, has been identified as the woman killed in a rollover crash Saturday night in rural Peoria County that led to criminal charges against the driver.

Cullinan, 50, was a passenger in an off-road vehicle known as a UTV that overturned on private property northwest of Peoria sometime before 11 p.m. Saturday. In a social media post updated Monday, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified Cullinan as the woman who died.

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali called Cullinan “a phenomenal leader,” and described her loss as “very tough, awful.”

“I’m pretty devastated by this news, both personally and professionally, because Laura has been so special to our community,” said Ali.

“She had a giving and kind heart and she loved this community and this region, and she has done everything in her power to try to make things better for people.”

Peoria Riverfront Museum Executive Director John Morris reflected on his professional relationship with Cullinan, who was on the museum’s board of directors when he was hired.

“Laura Cullinan is, in my opinion, one of the most important leaders we've had in Peoria in many, many years,” said Morris. “She led with a humble optimism for what Peoria could be, what greatness we could realize.

“I’ve worked with her on so many different community activities for countless cultural and civic and educational and health causes. She just had a constant optimism about the greatness of Peoria and about the possibilities for moving this community forward if we all work together.”

Joshua Bellamy, 52, has been formally charged with aggravated driving under the influence, the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Monday afternoon in a news release. Prosecutors were granted several conditions for Bellamy’s pretrial release, including no consumption of any drugs or alcohol.

He is not allowed to leave the state without permission, and he is required to wear a GPS electronic monitoring device that also detects alcohol.

Bellamy is the owner of The Yard, a baseball and softball training facility in Peoria.

Sheriff Chris Watkins said deputies who responded to the crash near the 5600 block of North Kickapoo-Edwards Road found the off-road vehicle on its side with Cullinan pinned underneath.

Harwood said she suffered traumatic injuries to her head and chest and died instantly. He confirmed to WCBU that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Cullinan was president of the Gilmore Foundation, a charitable group that has donated millions of dollars to Peoria-area causes since it was established in 2009. She also was an advisor on the Greater Peoria Leaders executive committee.

“She was just a symbol, I would say, of talent and integrity and kindness. She gave so much through the work that she did,” said Ali. “She's going to be greatly missed and she just can't be replaced.”

Many Peoria-area organizations also mourned Cullinan’s death on social media, noting the impact she made across the region.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Laura Cullinan,” posted the Peoria Art Guild. “Her philanthropic work has had a lasting impact on the Peoria art community. Our hearts are with all those who feel this great loss in our community today.”

Dream Center Peoria wrote that Cullinan “made Central Illinois a much brighter place,” and that she “invested in hope” through her leadership.

“Her generosity wasn't just measured in grants — it was reflected in the lives changed, families strengthened, and opportunities created throughout Greater Peoria,” the group posted.

“Outside of the spotlight, Laura and her family served at Dream Center Peoria on the homeless shelter floor on Thanksgiving, donated children’s books and items, and lived what she talked about.”

Deputies arrested Bellamy on the aggravated driving under the influence charge following the wreck. He refused standardized field sobriety and chemical testing, police said.

The initial investigation determined four people were in the UTV when it left a paved path, struck a wooden post and overturned. Deputies observed signs of impairment from Bellamy, and he was taken into custody, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by both the sheriff's office and the coroner's office. Harwood said the results of toxicology tests required under state statute are pending.

“Our entire community is hurt by this tremendous loss. We’re going to grieve, and we’re going to experience pain. But we have to come together and support her family and just, I think, try to be more like Laura,” said Ali.

“I think the community owes it to Laura Cullinan to follow her example. The best way to memorialize her is to continue her exceptional work and optimism about the possibilities for our families and our businesses and our civic life here,” added Morris.

“She believed in Peoria. We owe it to her to continue that legacy.”