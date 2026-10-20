Springfield Police announce a decline in crime statistics

The latest numbers from the Springfield police show crime statistics continue to fall.

"The Springfield Police Department closely monitors crimes statistics on a regular basis to evaluate our efforts in policing and ensure that our efforts have an impactful and measurable result in making the citizens of the city safer each day," SPD said in a statement.

"This data driven approach is supplemented by various programs within the department that also aid our efforts in reducing both violent and property crimes. Some programs that have a meaningful impact on crime reduction include the Real Time Information Center, public safety platforms offering real-time intelligence such as FUSUS, LPR cameras, Shot Spotter, as well as drone capabilities."

Springfield's City Council is considering a renewal of its Shot Spotter contract. While police say it allows for faster response times, critics argue it's costly, is too inaccurate and results in over-policing of minorities.

According to SPD:

• From September of 2025 to September of 2026, violent crime reports are down approximately 21%.

• From September 2025 to September 2026, property crime reports and down approximately 17%. This is in addition to an approximate 13% reduction in property crimes from 2024 to 2025.

• Year to date 2026, all reported crime statistics are down approximately 4%.

"Patrol officers working a beat, Pro-Active Crime Unit officers investigating drug crimes, Street Crimes Officers investigating firearms and gang crimes, Crime Scene services Detectives supplementing major investigations, Neighborhood Police Officers aiding in geographical specific concerns or crimes, and Criminal Investigations Detectives investigating both violent and property crimes all work hand

in hand to make the city a safer place to live," the department said. "The Springfield Police Department also partners with our law enforcement partners and in some cases assigns Task Force Officers to expand our resources and further our mission."

The partnerships include the ATF, FBI, US Secret Service, DEA, Illinois State Police, US Marshals, Sangamon County States Attorney’s Office, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office.

"The Springfield Police Department will continue to constantly evaluate our methods and approach to reducing crimes, keeping public safety and the prosperity of our community our top priority," it said.

