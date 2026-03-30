Springfield Police Department releases video, statement on use of force during arrest

The Springfield Police Department has made public body camera video of an arrest Friday afternoon. The officer's use of force was also captured on video taken by members of the public at the scene, which appeared to show the officer strike the woman while she was pinned to the ground. The footage from SPD is missing that portion of the incident.

On Monday, the following statement was released by SPD:

On March 27, 2026, at approximately 4: 30 p.m., Springfield Police Officer J. Walter conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle registered to a person with several felony warrants. The driver, Promyss Davis (female, 19 years old from Springfield) immediately exited the vehicle and began to walk away from Officer Walter. Officer Walter was able to catch up to Ms. Davis and advise her that she being detained. Ms. Davis then provided Officer Walter with a false name.

It should be noted that Officer Walter had previously interacted with Ms. Davis on other calls for service. Ms. Davis is currently awaiting trial on several cases including but not limited to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

Ms. Davis abruptly fled on foot and began actively resisting arrest after Officer Walter attempted to secure her

hands. At one point the suspect shouted for help from a passing car and attempted to enlist multiple people to

assist her in defeating the arrest. During the struggle, the suspect’s elbow pressed against Officer Walter’s

bodycam, causing it to deactivate. A back up officer arrived shortly thereafter, and the end of the struggle can

be clearly seen on the assisting officer’s bodycam. A short portion of this interaction was captured by a citizen

and later posted on social media.

Officer Walter followed his training and established policy in effecting this arrest. Officer Walter used the lowest level of force necessary to effect the arrest. After Ms. Davis was detained, Officer Walter transported her to Memorial Medical Center for a medical evaluation, after which she was booked into the Sangamon County Jail.

A comprehensive review of this use of force incident was conducted by the Springfield Police Department. The incident and associated evidence was also evaluated by use of force trainers and experts.

While videos of police interactions with criminal suspects can sometimes be jarring watch, the Springfield

Police Department supports Officer Walter and all men and women of the Springfield Police Department who

put their safety at risk every shift to make our community a safe place to live.

The police video can be seen here.

SPD Springfield Officer Walter body camera footage during the arrest March 27, 2026.

The local NAACP responded to the video.

"The Springfield Branch of the NAACP is deeply concerned about the disturbing video circulating that appears to show a Black woman being punched by a police officer while inappropriate and unprofessional language is used during the encounter. This demands immediate scrutiny, transparency, and accountability.

What is visible in the video raises serious questions about the officer's conduct, the proportionality of force, and adherence to departmental policy and training standards.

We are taking the following steps:

Requesting an immediate briefing from the Springfield Police Department regarding the incident, the officer's status, and the scope of the investigation.

Calling for the release of ALL available footage — including body-worn and dash-camera video.

Engaging with state and regional NAACP leadership to coordinate a unified response.

Encouraging witnesses or individuals with firsthand information to come forward.

The NAACP stands firm — NO individual should be subjected to unnecessary violence, disrespect, or dehumanization at the hands of law enforcement. Every resident, regardless of race, gender, or circumstance, deserves to be treated with dignity and justice.

We will not be silent. We will not stop watching. We will not hesitate to act.

If you have witnessed this incident or have firsthand information, please contact us at info@springfieldnaacp.org."

