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Springfield authorities have made an arrest in an aggravated arson | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 27, 2026 at 6:15 AM CDT
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  • Emergency crews in Springfield were called to a residence Sunday Night for a report of a structure fire which resulted in a garage explosion causing several injuries
  • The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is hosting a first-of-it-kind summit on a grass plant that can be used for energy
  • Independent gubernatorial candidate Collin Corbett says Operation Midway Blitz and ICE shootings in Minnesota spurred his third party candidacy
  • The Illinois Department of Human Services has withdrawn its application to shut down all 75 mental health beds at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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