Springfield authorities have made an arrest in an aggravated arson | First Listen
- Emergency crews in Springfield were called to a residence Sunday Night for a report of a structure fire which resulted in a garage explosion causing several injuries
- The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is hosting a first-of-it-kind summit on a grass plant that can be used for energy
- Independent gubernatorial candidate Collin Corbett says Operation Midway Blitz and ICE shootings in Minnesota spurred his third party candidacy
- The Illinois Department of Human Services has withdrawn its application to shut down all 75 mental health beds at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center