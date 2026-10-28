The race for Mayor of Springfield next year will include three candidates | First Listen
- Monday was the last day to file for the April election and a few more candidates filed by the deadline for city of Springfield offices
- Election Day is less than a week way, and the candidates for Illinois governor are making last-minute appeals to voters
- A Quincy man is in custody for allegedly mailing letters with white powdery substances to several Illinois congressional offices
- A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday spotlighted the renovation happening at the Sangamon County Department of Public Health building
- The University of Illinois Springfield School of Politics and International Affairs and the Center for State Policy and Leadership will host a virtual panel discussion on "Voting Rights in 2026."