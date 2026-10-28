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The race for Mayor of Springfield next year will include three candidates | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 28, 2026 at 6:13 AM CDT
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  • Monday was the last day to file for the April election and a few more candidates filed by the deadline for city of Springfield offices
  • Election Day is less than a week way, and the candidates for Illinois governor are making last-minute appeals to voters
  • A Quincy man is in custody for allegedly mailing letters with white powdery substances to several Illinois congressional offices
  • A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday spotlighted the renovation happening at the Sangamon County Department of Public Health building
  • The University of Illinois Springfield School of Politics and International Affairs and the Center for State Policy and Leadership will host a virtual panel discussion on "Voting Rights in 2026."
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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