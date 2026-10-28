City of Springfield schdedules annual pumpkin smash

The City of Springfield and Evans Recycling invite residents to the annual Pumpkin Smash on Saturday, November 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring your pumpkins to the annual Pumpkin Smash and learn how pumpkins can be composted and used to enrich the soil instead of ending up in the trash. Residents are welcome to drop off their pumpkins or stop by to watch the event. Family-friendly activities will also be available.

The event will take place outdoors on Washington Street, between 5th and 6th Streets, on the north side of the Old State Capitol complex. The event will take place rain or shine.

Assistance will be available for residents who need help unloading pumpkins from their vehicles.

All event participants will be required to sign a waiver. Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

