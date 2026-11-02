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2026 Echoes of Yesteryear: A Walk Through Oak Ridge Cemetery

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Melissa Snider
Published November 2, 2026 at 5:22 PM CST
Susan Helm, director of the Sangamon County Historical Society and chair of the Oak Ridge Cemetery Walk, (left) with Community Voices co-host Melissa Snider (right).
Jeff Williams
/
NPR Illinois
Susan Helm, director of the Sangamon County Historical Society and chair of the Oak Ridge Cemetery Walk, (left) with Community Voices co-host Melissa Snider (right).

Susan Helm discusses the Sangamon County Historical Society’s annual Echoes of Yesteryear: A Walk Through Oak Ridge Cemetery. Hear history come to life through excerpts from six presentations featuring historical figures buried Oak Ridge Cemetery.

The Sangamon County Historical Society’s annual Echoes of Yesteryear: A Walk Through Oak Ridge Cemetery took place on October 4, bringing local history to life through presentations about people buried at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The free event, which has been held for 21 years, features costumed actors portraying notable figures from Sangamon County’s past and sharing their stories in the first person.

Susan Helm, director of the Sangamon County Historical Society and chair of the cemetery walk, joins Community Voices to discuss the planning and research behind the event, the volunteers who help make it possible, and the work that goes into selecting each historical figure. She also walks us through this year’s six presentations, featuring stories about educators, labor leaders, immigrants, entertainers, and community members who helped shape local history.

Transcript pending.
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Arts & Life UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL)
Melissa Snider
Melissa Snider is a Media Writer, Producer, and Co-Host of Community Voices for NPR Illinois.
See stories by Melissa Snider
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