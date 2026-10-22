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Lincoln Land Community College’s Haunted Lab brings spooky science to kids

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Melissa Snider
Published October 22, 2026 at 2:03 PM CDT
Biology Professor Erin Shanle (left) and Lab Supervisor Lisa Volkdraper (center) join Melissa Snider (right) to discuss Lincoln Land Community College’s Haunted Lab, a free event featuring hands-on science activities and spooky demonstrations for children and families.
Jeff Williams
/
NPR Illinois
Biology Professor Erin Shanle (left) and Lab Supervisor Lisa Volkdraper (center) join Melissa Snider (right) to discuss Lincoln Land Community College’s Haunted Lab, a free event featuring hands-on science activities and spooky demonstrations for children and families.

Lincoln Land Community College’s Haunted Lab returns Friday, Oct. 23, with free, hands-on science activities, chemistry demonstrations, slime-making, and more. Biology Professor Erin Shanle and Lab Supervisor Lisa Volkdraper share what families can expect at the Halloween-themed event.

Lincoln Land Community College Biology Professor Erin Shanle and Lab Supervisor Lisa Volk Draper join Community Voices to discuss the return of the college’s Haunted Lab, a free, family-friendly event that combines science with Halloween fun. Taking place Friday, Oct. 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in Sangamon Hall at the college’s Springfield campus, the event features chemistry demonstrations, DNA extraction, slime-making, a pumpkin-carving gallery, bingo, and other hands-on activities. Shanle and Volkdraper explain how the event gives children an opportunity to explore different scientific disciplines while encouraging curiosity and interest in STEM careers. Lincoln Land students play a key role in developing and presenting the demonstrations, sharing what they’ve learned in the classroom with the community. Families can drop in at any time, costumes are encouraged, and attendees will receive goody bags with ideas for safe, at-home science activities.
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Melissa Snider
Melissa Snider is a Media Writer, Producer, and Co-Host of Community Voices for NPR Illinois.
See stories by Melissa Snider
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