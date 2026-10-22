Comedian Ali Siddiq brings The Custom Fit Tour to Springfield

Stand-up comedian Ali Siddiq joins Community Voices ahead of his Custom Fit Tour stop at the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield. Siddiq reflects on his nearly 30 years in comedy, from building his career in Houston to selling out theaters and arenas. He explains the meaning behind Custom Fit, which focuses on surrounding yourself with people who are genuine, supportive, and willing to hold you accountable. Siddiq also discusses his storytelling approach, his YouTube comedy specials, including My Father, and his work speaking with incarcerated individuals about accountability, choices, and breaking the cycle of incarceration. He shares how he develops material for future specials while touring and why he views a comedy special as a finished work that offers audiences his perspective on life.

Transcript Pending.