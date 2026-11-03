Turner and Crouch defeat challengers, congressional incumbents win, landlord referendum gets voter support

Democratic State Senator Doris Turner won another term Tuesday as she defeated GOP opponent Frank Lesko in the race for the 48th District.

Turner, from Springfield, has been in office for five years. She’s a former alderwoman and county board member. She barely won in 2022, defeating Republican Sandy Hamilton 51-49%.

“The next day after I was elected four years ago, I went to work," Turner said. "I went to work meeting my constituents, talking with them, being present and listening to their concerns and delivering on what they needed.”

Lesko, the Sangamon County Recorder, will soon be out of a job as that position is being folded in with the circuit clerk’s office. Lesko supported that change.

The senate race turned ugly with attack ads on both sides. Turner brought up a 2004 DUI arrest and alleged that Lesko was given favorable treatment.

Lesko claimed Turner lied during an investigation regarding state grants.

Sangamon County Sheriff

Paula Crouch, the current Sangamon County Sheriff, held off Marc Bell to win her first term by a 54-46% margin.

Crouch was appointed to the position in 2024 when Sheriff Jack Campbell resigned in the wake of Sonya Massey’s murder. A deputy hired by Campbell, Sean Grayson, was convicted in the case. He died this year while serving a prison sentence.

Crouch took over the sheriff’s office amid scrutiny brought on in the aftermath of Massey’s killing.

When she was appointed, she said she wanted to work with different communities. She supported reform efforts, including creation of a mental health commission and board.

Crouch has a long resume in law enforcement, having retired from the Springfield Police Department. She is the first woman to hold the position in Sangamon County. She held off a primary opponent.

Marc Bell, a Democrat, was upset with what he said was a lack of support from the local party and said he would leave the race prior to the primary.

But he remained on the ballot and continued his campaign.

Bell is a retired Illinois State Police Master Sergeant. He has also served as a Police Community Review Commissioner for Springfield and a School Safety Officer for Glenwood High School. He was also appointed to the Illinois Gaming Board.

Bell had sought more mental health resources and training for deputies. He also was critical of jail infrastructure.

See Sangamon County results

Congressional races

Congressional contests all went the way of incumbents.

Republican Mary Miller, whose 15th District stretches across central Illinois, won a fourth term. A staunch supporter of President Trump, voters in the dark red district rewarded her with a victory over Democrat Jennifer Todd.

Todd is a retired nurse from Edwardsville. She made healthcare a key issue, but the race wasn’t given strong focus by national Democrats.

Democrat Nikki Budzinski won a third term over Jeff Wilson of Champaign. Budzinski’s 13th District snakes its way from eastern Illinois through parts of Decatur and Springfield and south to the metro east. She made affordability and prescription drug prices a big part of her messaging.

"And now, as we return to Washington, all Democrats will have a mandate to deliver on the single most important issue keeping folks up at night – lowering costs," she said election night. "While the House Republican Majority has turned a blind eye, Democrats will stand up for working people and deliver real solutions that will ease this burden on our families. We will be the leaders they not only need – but the ones they deserve."

"Finally, we will put a stop to the corruption that has run rampant under this President. Democrats will demand accountability and ensure our politicians are working for the people – not themselves."

Wilson is a Navy veteran and former Champaign County Board member. He supported many of President Trump’s policies.

Republican Darin LaHood won another term in the 16th District, beating Paul Nolley.

LaHood is an established member of congress, having been in office since 2015 and following in the footsteps of his father, Ray.

"Every election is different, and I learned a long time ago never to become complacent with an election," he said. "You always have to be attentive to your district. I tell my staff all the time I have 750,000 bosses. Those are the people that I work for every single day."

Nolley is a newcomer to politics who calls himself a citizen candidate. He had argued LaHood was failing to listen to voters, especially on issues like affordability.

Incumbent GOP Congressman Mike Bost in southern Illinois’ 12th District also won over Julie Fortier.

The state’s congressional delegation remains at a 14-3 Democratic advantage.

Springfield Landlord Registry

Nearly 70% of voters in the capital city voted in favor of a non-binding referendum that seeks to adopt a landlord registry. The vote carries no authority, but sends a signal to city officials regarding the public's sentiment.

It would create a list of property owners with contact information. Supporters say it would bring more accountability, but the details would still need to be ironed out.

If put into law, it could make it easier for tenants and the city to reach responsible parties. But opponents say it could add more costs for property owners and drive up rental prices.

Most larger cities in the state have registries.

Turnout

In Sangamon County, nearly 80,000 cast a ballot in the election. That's 56% of registered voters. In the 2022 midterm election, turnout was 59% in the county.