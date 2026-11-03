U.S. Rep. Sorensen defeats challenger Vancil, winning 3rd term in Congress

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen has defeated political newcomer Dillan Vancil to win election to a third term in Congress.

Sorensen, a Democrat from Moline who built his name recognition through a 22-year career as a television meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities, had won 61.9% of the vote with with 70% of the votes counted.

The race was called by the Associated Press just before 9 p.m. central time. Sorensen shared a brief statement on social media, saying, "Thank you, Illinois! It’s the honor of my life to continue working for you."

Vancil, a chain coffee shop owner who lives near Monmouth in Western Illinois, ran on a campaign of supporting small businesses and reducing the federal deficit.

Vancil defeated Carroll County Board chair Julie Bickelhaupt in the March primary and was heavily outspent by Sorensen during the campaign.

Sorensen, who serves on the House Agriculture and the Armed Services committees, has pushed for year-round use of E15 fuel to support Illinois farmers and pushed U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to explain military layoffs in his district.

Vancil broke from the Trump administration on trade, noting that high tariffs were driving up the cost of groceries for families and materials for builders.

The 17th District includes parts of Bloomington-Normal, much of Peoria and nearly all of the population centers in Western and Northern Illinois, including Macomb, Galesburg, the Quad Cities, Freeport and Rockford. It was a Democrat-leaning district which Kamala Harris won by 5 points in 2024.