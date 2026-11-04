Brian Beals of the Mud Theatre Project Featured at Recent Chancellor's Thinkers Series on UIS Campus

Brian Beals and Darius Franklin started the Mud Theatre Project while incarcerated. Brian was featured at a recent UIS Chancellor's Thinkers Series. He was exonerated after 35 years of a wrongful conviction, with the help of the Illinois Innocence Project and Stephanie Kamel, Director for the IIP.

The Illinois Innocence Project will be Celebrating 25 Years of Freedom and Reform on Saturday, November 7, 2026. From 5 to 9pm, at the Crowne Plaza Springfield.

From the event website.

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate 25 Years of Freedom and Reform. Experience the fight to free innocent people through spoken word, live music, presentation of our Defender of the Innocent Award and recognition of the many freed and exonerated individuals who will be in attendance.

Your attendance supports our work to free innocent people, educate the public, policymakers and law enforcement about wrongful convictions, and change the system to protect innocent people.

Transcript pending