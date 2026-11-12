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Student-led organization Womenhelpwomen works to fight period poverty; how you can contribute to its efforts during their annual Homemade Pie Drive

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Melissa Snider
Published November 12, 2026 at 3:57 PM CST
Madi Hilligoss (left), founder of Womenhelpwomen and a junior at Glenwood High School, joins Community Voices co-host Melissa Snider (right) to discuss her organization’s efforts to address period poverty and provide menstrual hygiene products to people in need throughout the community.
Jeff Williams
/
NPR Illinois
Madi Hilligoss (left), founder of Womenhelpwomen and a junior at Glenwood High School, joins Community Voices co-host Melissa Snider (right) to discuss her organization’s efforts to address period poverty and provide menstrual hygiene products to people in need throughout the community.

A Glenwood High School student is helping address period poverty through Womenhelpwomen, an organization she founded in 2024. Madi Hilligoss discusses the group’s donations, community fundraisers, and upcoming Homemade Pie Drive.

Madi Hilligoss was a freshman at Glenwood High School when she decided to do something about period poverty. After learning about the challenges some women face when trying to afford menstrual hygiene products, she founded Womenhelpwomen in 2024. The student-led organization collects and donates menstrual products and other hygiene necessities to people in need throughout the community.

Since its founding, Womenhelpwomen has supported local homeless shelters, the Women’s Sojourn Home, food pantries, area school districts, and more. The group also stocks menstrual products in Glenwood High School bathrooms every other week. Hilligoss says seeing those supplies regularly used has reinforced the need for continued support.

The organization raises money through bake sales, pie drives, and other community fundraisers. Its upcoming Homemade Pie Drive offers pumpkin, strawberry, cherry, peach, and apple pies for $18 each. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, November 18, by calling 217-697-6797 or emailing womenhelpwomen24@gmail.com. Pie pickup is Monday, November 23, with the location provided after ordering. Proceeds will go toward future purchases and donations of menstrual hygiene products.

Hilligoss also discusses the challenges of balancing the organization with school and extracurricular activities, what she has learned from starting a community initiative as a teenager, and her hopes for Womenhelpwomen as she gets closer to graduation.

Transcript pending.

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Arts & Life UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL)
Melissa Snider
Melissa Snider is a Media Writer, Producer, and Co-Host of Community Voices for NPR Illinois.
See stories by Melissa Snider
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