State Week: The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

The Edmund Fitzgerald sank Nov. 10, 1975, and the legend lives on. The author of The Gales of November, joins us to discuss what we know about the freighter that went down, taking 29 men to their graves, and what is still unclear.

Listen to the radio transmission from the ship that fateful night.

Bob Campbell/NOAA

Also:

* This Week in Illinois History remembers the first locomotive in Illinois.

* College housing can be a problem for students. Some have chosen a different path. They picked a retirement community.

* We hear about a Pokemon exhibit at the Field Museum in Chicago.

* A musician who moved from Chicago to Galesburg shares his story.

* We learn about a family farm that turned from an industrial hog operation to growing mushrooms.

* Kate Grumke takes us to Hannibal, Missouri where an endangered bat is swarming.

* A burial ceremony was held in Peoria for deceased individuals who were never claimed by family or friends.

* An update on the Illinois House Speaker choosing to step aside from his leadership position and who might take over.

* Kristen Schorsch reports on an Illinois law designed to benefit families that is instead failing them.