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Drop Off Non-Expired Foods and More for BLM-SPI 2nd Annual Food Drive with Sunshine Clemons and Reggie Guyton

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jeff C. Williams
Published November 14, 2026 at 1:00 PM CST
Drop Off Nonperishable Foods and More for Black Lives Matter Springfield's 2nd Annual Food Drive. Jeff Williams (center) gets the information during a talk with Sunshine Clemons (left) and Reggie Guyton (right). The Food Drive started November 2 and runs through November 18.
Sunshine Clemons
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Sunshine Clemons, Black Lives Matter, NPR Illinois
Drop Off Nonperishable Foods and More for Black Lives Matter Springfield's 2nd Annual Food Drive. Jeff Williams (center) gets the information during a talk with Sunshine Clemons (left) and Reggie Guyton (right). The Food Drive started November 2 and runs through November 18.

Drop Off Nonperishable Foods and More for BLM 2nd Annual Food Drive. We get the information in a talk with Sunshine Clemons and Reggie Guyton. The Food Drive started November 2 and runs through November 18.

BLM-SPI will hold its 2nd annual food drive from November 2nd-18th. Shelf Stable, non-expired food can be dropped off with our partners ad Dumb Records, DumbER Records, and It's All About Wine.

Distribution Info:
November 21, 2026
10:30 am (while supplies last)
Central Illinois Baptist Church
501 S. 4th St.

Volunteers Needed:
bit.ly/FoodDriveVolunteer26

Transcript Pending
Arts & Life
Jeff C. Williams
Jeff C. Williams joined NPR Illinois in February of 2026.
See stories by Jeff C. Williams