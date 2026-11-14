Drop Off Non-Expired Foods and More for BLM-SPI 2nd Annual Food Drive with Sunshine Clemons and Reggie Guyton
Drop Off Nonperishable Foods and More for BLM 2nd Annual Food Drive. We get the information in a talk with Sunshine Clemons and Reggie Guyton. The Food Drive started November 2 and runs through November 18.
BLM-SPI will hold its 2nd annual food drive from November 2nd-18th. Shelf Stable, non-expired food can be dropped off with our partners ad Dumb Records, DumbER Records, and It's All About Wine.
Distribution Info:
November 21, 2026
10:30 am (while supplies last)
Central Illinois Baptist Church
501 S. 4th St.
Volunteers Needed:
bit.ly/FoodDriveVolunteer26
Transcript Pending