Drop Off Non-Expired Foods and More for BLM-SPI 2nd Annual Food Drive with Sunshine Clemons and Reggie Guyton

Drop Off Nonperishable Foods and More for BLM 2nd Annual Food Drive. We get the information in a talk with Sunshine Clemons and Reggie Guyton. The Food Drive started November 2 and runs through November 18.

BLM-SPI will hold its 2nd annual food drive from November 2nd-18th. Shelf Stable, non-expired food can be dropped off with our partners ad Dumb Records, DumbER Records, and It's All About Wine.

Distribution Info:

November 21, 2026

10:30 am (while supplies last)

Central Illinois Baptist Church

501 S. 4th St.

Volunteers Needed:

bit.ly/FoodDriveVolunteer26

Transcript Pending

