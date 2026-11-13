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NPR Illinois is conducting a listener survey, and we want to hear from you. It closes November 25. Thank you for helping NPR Illinois better serve our community.
The survey takes just a few minutes to complete: https://go.uis.edu/NPRIL26

Help shape the future of NPR Illinois

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Nylah Jones,
A.J. SimmonsRandy Eccles
Published November 13, 2026 at 12:45 PM CST
Graphic to click on to take the 2026 NPR Illinois Audience Survey
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Community Voices NPR Illinois Audience SurveyNPR Illinois 91.9 UIS (WUIS)NPR Illinois
Nylah Jones
Nylah is a MSW pre-law candidate at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a public policy intern at the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership.
See stories by Nylah Jones
A.J. Simmons
AJ Simmons is the Research Director of the Center for State Policy and Leadership at UIS. He holds a PhD from the School of Politics and Global Studies at Arizona State University. He likes bowling and discussing politics with people he disagrees with.
See stories by A.J. Simmons
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles enjoys talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
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