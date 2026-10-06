Meet Melissa Snider: Community Voices welcomes a new co-host

From award-winning television news producer to aspiring radio storyteller, Melissa Snider brings a rich mix of journalism, audio production, and community connection to NPR Illinois.

Community Voices is excited to welcome Melissa Snider as our newest co-host, joining Jeff Williams and Randy Eccles in bringing compelling conversations and diverse perspectives to listeners across central Illinois.

While this may be Melissa's first job in radio, she's no stranger to media. Her career has taken her from Springfield television newsrooms to Columbus, Ohio, newspaper reporting in Macoupin County, and even music production studios in Los Angeles.

"I've always wanted to work in radio," Melissa says. "When I saw this opportunity, I had to go for it."

An Award-Winning Journalism Background

Melissa began her professional career at NewsChannel 20 in Springfield, producing morning and midday newscasts. The demanding overnight schedules became even more intense when she moved to Columbus, Ohio, where she continued producing live television news.

One of the highlights of her television career came when she and her team earned an Emmy Award for coverage surrounding a major Columbus Crew MLS event.

"I loved live television," she says. "It was like putting together a giant puzzle every day with all these moving parts."

The experience sharpened her storytelling skills, but it also reinforced a growing appreciation for audio and long-form conversations.

A Lifelong Passion for Audio

A graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Melissa earned a degree in Radio, Television, and Digital Media with specializations in both audio and video production.

Some of her favorite college memories happened in the recording studio, where she learned audio engineering, mixed music, and collaborated with musician friends on original recordings.

"Audio engineering was probably the most fun I had in school," she recalls.

That passion eventually led her to Los Angeles, where she worked in music production and at a professional audio facility serving film, television, and commercial clients. Along the way, she took on a variety of jobs, including working at a music venue and even bartending at Coachella.

Why NPR?

For Melissa, joining NPR Illinois represents an opportunity to align her love of audio storytelling with the kind of journalism she values most.

"NPR provides a voice that a lot of times you don't find in mainstream media. That's where my heart aligns."

That perspective, combined with her background in news production and audio creation, brings a fresh voice to Community Voices as the program continues to spotlight the people, ideas, and organizations shaping our region.

Music Still Plays a Role

Outside the newsroom, music remains a major creative outlet.

Melissa grew up taking piano lessons. She writes songs, sings, and plays guitar. During her time at SIU, she participated in Girls Rock Carbondale, helping teach young musicians while performing in a punk band with friends.

Although she doesn't regularly perform in public these days, she still finds joy in picking up an instrument whenever she can.

Proudly From Carlinville

Melissa also brings a deep appreciation for her hometown of Carlinville, Illinois, a community she describes as full of history, charm, and small-town character.

She points to the city's historic square, brick streets, courthouse, local museums, and growing Christmas Market as reasons visitors should make the trip. Carlinville was recently recognized as a contender in Hallmark's search for America's merriest Christmas towns, a distinction Melissa believes reflects the community's welcoming spirit.

"It's a great place for an adventure, especially around the holidays," she says.

Looking Ahead

As Melissa settles into her new role, listeners can expect to hear new voices, new stories, and new ideas brought to the Community Voices microphone.

"I'm really happy to be here," she says. "I'm excited to be working alongside this team, learning more, and continuing to build on my craft."

Transcribed by AI with human review for readability and accuracy.

Randy Eccles:

This is Community Voices on 91.9 UIS. I'm co-host Randy Eccles. We're excited to have a new co-host join us. Melissa Snider is now part of the team along with Jeff Williams and me. She is already deep into doing editing and interviewing people and figuring out the whole Community Voices process. Melissa, welcome.

Melissa Snider:

Thank you for having me. I'm just super excited to be here. I'm very happy to be part of the team and work along really incredible people. This is my first radio gig. I'm excited to get started here.

Randy Eccles:

First radio gig, but not first media gig.

Melissa Snider:

Not first media gig. I worked for the news for several years producing live television news. I started in Springfield, Illinois. After a couple years, I moved up markets to Columbus, Ohio. Then I did something that I had never done before, which was work for a newspaper. That was my local newspaper in Carlinville, Illinois, the Macoupin County Enquirer, Democrat.

Randy Eccles:

When you say TV here in Springfield, what station?

Melissa Snider:

NewsChannel 20, WICS. We had NewsChannel 20 and Fox Illinois. I was producing the morning news at 7 a.m. Then I also had an 11:30 a.m. show, which was our midday show. I boothed Marketplace too, so I kind of was in on that a little bit. Overnight shift.

Randy Eccles:

I was going to say, when you produce a morning show, what's your schedule?

Melissa Snider:

You get there at 3 a.m. to produce the 7 a.m. and the 11:30 a.m., leaving by noon. When I was in Columbus, I had to be there at 11 p.m.

That's a big commitment, but I really loved working on the morning show. That's where I fit in the best. You had more creative freedom. You had an hour-long show. The evening shows are typically 1/2 an hour. I got to do a whole block of entertainment news, the block is between each commercial. I was just always coming up with different segments, trying to have fun with it.

Randy Eccles:

Much like Community Voices, the nice thing with the morning TV show is it's not just the news in its clock. It is more entertainment, and lifestyle is also added to that.

Melissa Snider:

You're getting people ready for the day. You're trying to have fun with it while preparing people what they can expect in their community happening that day, or traffic, or weather. Get ready for the day, but also just trying to have fun with it.

Randy Eccles:

You went to Columbus? Some cool stuff happened when you were there. Didn't you get recognized?

Melissa Snider:

Yes, we did. I won an Emmy at the tail end of my Columbus journey.

Us producers would switch on and off for the weekends. I was working this weekend shift and the Columbus Crew, the MLS soccer team, were playing a game in Columbus. I produced a newscast that was preparing the city for the day, what's going on ahead of time. We had live reporters out all day. We submitted that newscast for an Emmy. We got nominated. Then from there, we just got...

Randy Eccles:

...to go to an event and get a trophy?

Melissa Snider:

I didn't actually go to that event, unfortunately. I regret that.

Randy Eccles:

It would have been an opportunity for a Ttx and an evening gown.

Melissa Snider:

Absolutely. Always looking for opportunities to get fancy, right? I did not end up going to that. Because I had already closed up my time there. I was moving back (home). I didn't make that.

After that, I wanted to pivot in my career. I loved producing. I loved working for live television. It was super fun. We had all these moving parts, putting together this big puzzle, and it all came together at the end. I loved it, but midnights were a little tough, so I was looking for a different of a time slot to work in.

I've always wanted to work for radio. I remember on our way to school listening to talk shows. It sounded fun. It's something I always wanted to do, and I have an ear for audio.

Randy Eccles:

You went to school here in the state for that?

Melissa Snider:

Sure did. I went to SIU Carbondale.

Randy Eccles:

One of the great radio programs in the country.

Melissa Snider:

It really is. That Mass Comm building, there's some great programs in there. I graduated with a bachelor's degree in radio, television, and digital media, dual specialization in audio production and video production. As far as the audio went, I did audio engineering courses. That was the most fun that I had in school. We did a lot of music mixing, mastering music. I had a lot of friends who were in music at the time.

I remember I had this project coming up. We sat in my basement and wrote this song, went into the studio the next day and recorded it. and I mixed and mastered it. was a lot of fun, just a lot of fun. (played Melissa's Song)

Randy Eccles:

Cool to have facilities available to you to do that.

Melissa Snider:

Absolutely. (We had) all the resources that we needed there.

They also have their radio station, and they also have their TV news station.

Randy Eccles:

WSIU, they're partners of ours. I know a lot of folks whose careers got started down in Carbondale through that program. Nice to have you here advancing yours.

What drew you to the Community Voices opportunity?

Melissa Snider:

I've had my eye on NPR for some time. I thought it would be a great place to work that I would fit into. I never knew who to reach out to. When I saw this opportunity pop up, I had to go for it.

Randy Eccles:

Why NPR?

Melissa Snider:

NPR provides a voice that a lot of times you don't find in mainstream media. It's where my heart aligns.

Randy Eccles:

You eventually went to Los Angles.

Melissa Snider:

I did move out to L.A. after I went to school in Carbondale. I was co-producing music for an independent music studio out there. We had this project to do. This girl had signed with us, so we were writing her songs, putting all that together. Heather Faye.

Randy Eccles:

Hanging out in Los Angeles, that's not a cheap place to live.

Melissa Snider:

It's really not a cheap place to live at all. I was co-producing for that album. Then I worked at an audio house, so we had several studios in there, very experienced engineers. They did audio for movies, commercials. TV shows. I did client services there. That was my way to get my foot in the door. That was a temporary gig. It was a sad day when I had to leave there.

It is very expensive out there. I ended up working at a music venue. It was called Saint Rock. That was in Hermosa Beach. I lived in Redondo Beach. To pay the bills, I was serving, cocktail waitressing. I also worked for a company called Best Beverage. My roommate got me in on that. I bartended at Coachella, which was kind of a fun little gig?

Randy Eccles:

So you've been to Coachella then?

Melissa Snider:

I didn't really get to see a lot of it. I got to see the headliners at night, which was cool. That was a fun little adventure, but it's hard to not get wrapped up in that and forget to pursue what you want to out there.

Randy Eccles:

You must make ends meet while you're trying to make the dream happen.

Melissa Snider:

You sure do. You don't have a lot of time, then you're tired after work.

Randy Eccles:

It takes forever to get anywhere.

Melissa Snider:

It really does. Given the commute and everything, you have like a few hours at night where you're just tired. Just want to chill.

Randy Eccles:

You've have this music strain that's gone through your background. You said you wrote some at the one studio. Do you write music? Do you play music?

Melissa Snider:

I grew up taking piano lessons. I have been writing music since the 6th grade. It's fallen off a little bit, but I developed a passion for singing. I don't really sing in front of people though.

Randy Eccles:

In a studio is good?

Melissa Snider:

Maybe. I don't know. Maybe if nobody's in there.

Randy Eccles:

I can just leave the room if you'd like...

Melissa Snider:

I'll give a little sample.

I've never had singing practice. I was in choir and all of that, but it's easier when you're doing it with people.

Randy Eccles:

Everybody has a different preference for how it goes. Do you read music and notate things too?

Melissa Snider:

I can read music. I haven't in a while. I took piano lessons from when I was really little. We all, me and my two sisters, we played the piano. We took music lessons from our music teacher, our elementary music teacher. I did that through middle school. I stopped and then started it back up in high school. I get on it when I can now, but I also play guitar. I can't read music and play the guitar. Like I can't translate that, but I have fun playing it.

Randy Eccles:

Do you go out and perform in public at all?

Melissa Snider:

I do not, but I have before.

When I went to school at SIUC, we had a band, me and three of my best friends. It was part of Girls Rock Carbondale. There was a music camp. Some of us were band instructors, counselors, instrument instructors. So I was the band instructor. One year I did keyboard instructing. Next year I did guitar instructing. So within this camp, all of us organizers, we create bands. Me and three of my best friends were part of Girls Rock Carbondale. We created a band and I played the lead guitar. We were a punk band. Our songs were pretty short.

Randy Eccles:

Glad to hear you had the music history. That sounds like something that can continue to restore you at time whenever you sit by an instrument, a piano, or a guitar.

You're from Carlinville. We recently interviewed Kasey Schwartz who has

AllThingsMama.com based out of Carlinville originally. You were telling us what a cool town it is. It's also nominated for the setting of a Hallmark movie in a contest people can vote in.

Melissa Snider:

Yes. Carlinville has been nominated. Carlinville is in the running for Hallmark's Merryest Christmas Town. It is one of 25 towns throughout the nation, the only town in Illinois. It's pretty cool to get that recognition. I think something that allowed us that recognition is the Carlinville Christmas Market. That's grown over the years. It used to take place just on our square, but it also takes place out at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds now. it's this big weekend where everybody's doing Christmas shopping or going out and enjoying some treats there. They decorate the square nicely with all the Christmas lights. We have the courthouse right there. It's pretty there. It's really cool. Our square seems like... a pretty good movie set.

Randy Eccles:

If you haven't been to Carlinville before, I'm hearing is it's got something going on and you should get down, especially around the holidays, and check it out.

Melissa Snider:

Around the holidays, or anytime, go out and visit, see what's going on. Go out for a little adventure. We have our Carlinville Courthouse. We have the Macoupin County historical jail, the old jail. We have the Anderson Mansion at the north end of town. That's the Macoupin County Historical Society grounds. We have a lot of cool stuff going on there, a lot of cool history, interesting stories that have happened at those places and along the square. It's still on brick roads.

Randy Eccles:

You grew up there?

Melissa Snider:

I grew up there.

Randy Eccles:

Your family is still there?

Melissa Snider:

My family is still there, yes. My grandparents and my dad's side of the family are there. My mom's side is from Gillispie. My oldest sister, she has moved to California. She lives in San Jose. My middle sister about 20 minutes outside of Carlingville. Pretty much everyone is still there. I'm still living there, so it's nice to see everybody.

We'll see. I'm going to have to make the trek to Springfield though soon.

Randy Eccles:

The commute is good radio listening time.

Melissa Snider:

Yes, absolutely is. Yes.

Randy Eccles:

It's great to have you join the station. We look forward to hearing your interviews on Community Voices. We're already hearing different folks you have ideas to talk with and new people who are contacting us because, as we always ask, "Suggest a guest." We receive those emails at communityvoices@nprillinois.org. Then Melissa, Jeff, Ko'u, and I look through them and see who we can schedule. Then we edit those and broadcast them on the air. Melissa's going to be jumping onto that hamster wheel with us.

Melissa Snider:

Yes.

Randy Eccles:

We really enjoy getting to talk to everybody.

The rest of it is a little bit of work, to do the editing, schedule it, and to post it on nprillinois.org.

Melissa Snider:

So fun!

Randy Eccles:

Is there anything you'd like to leave us with?

Melissa Snider:

I'm happy to be here. I really am. I've wanted to work in radio. I'm a good fit for it. I'm excited to be working alongside of you and learning more things, building on my craft. Thank you for having me.

Randy Eccles:

Welcome. We look forward to hearing more from you. Thanks for joining us.

Melissa Snider, the new co-host for Community Voices here on NPR Illinois.

Melissa Snider:

Thank you so much, Randy.