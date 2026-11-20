Evan Davis has been serving as interim CEO since July. He previously served as vice president of clinical operations at the non-profit hospital, which is part of Springfield-based Memorial Health.

“Evan has a wealth of operational knowledge and a deep commitment to SMH, our colleagues and the patients and communities we serve,” said Drew Early, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Memorial Health. “I’m grateful for his willingness to take on this new role and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to fulfill our mission.”

"Evan brings stability to SMH as a long-standing leader within the Springfield community," said Mandy Eaton, president and CEO of Memorial Health. "He also demonstrates an ability to meet the evolving demands of healthcare. I am confident he'll play a crucial role in our strategic efforts to expand access to high-quality care."

"Evan's experience as a clinician and as an operational leader give him a wide-ranging perspective on the needs of our patients and our colleagues," said Cheryl Martin, chair of the Memorial Health Board of Directors. "That perspective is invaluable during this exciting era of growth and opportunity for SMH and Memorial Health."

Davis, who has been with SMH since 2004, began his career in healthcare as a physical therapist and served in progressive leadership roles in rehab, orthopedic services and neurosciences before taking on the role of vice president of clinical operations at SMH.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University, a master's degree in physical therapy from Washington University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Illinois at Springfield. He is a licensed physical therapist, a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

"Evan is a strong leader who has been making a difference at SMH and in our community for more than two decades," said Jim Reed Jr., chair of the Springfield Memorial Hospital Board of Directors. "He is a great choice to lead SMH today and in the years to come."

Davis previously served as board chair of United Way of Central Illinois, and has also served on the boards of Medics First Ambulance and the Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to lead the hospital where I’ve spent most of my career,” Davis said. “This is an exciting time for Memorial and the entire field of healthcare, as we explore new ways to serve our patients in Springfield and beyond.”