The Morgan County Board of Commissioners has had a contentious year, with tensions among its members and the public occasionally flaring up into conflicts during its meetings. Now, a new member will take the place of the lone Democrat on the board after voters chose Greg Hacker to serve as commissioner in the midterm elections. Jacksonville Journal-Courier reporter Bridgette Fox sat down with Local Edition to talk about the new addition to the board and what's been happening at its meetings over the past year.

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Ben Singson

It's Local Edition. I'm Ben Singson. The midterm elections were nothing short of a shakeup, both nationwide and in several local races. One of those races took place in Morgan County, where the lone Democrat on the County Board of Commissioners was ousted by voters. Now all three positions on the board will be filled by Republicans. It's the latest chapter in what has turned out to be a contentious year for the board. Here to tell us more is Jacksonville Journal Courier reporter Bridgette Fox. Bridgette, thank you very much for joining us.

Bridgette Fox

Thank you for having me, Ben.

Ben Singson

All right, so first off, I wanted to start by just talking about who this new person is. So could you just tell me a little bit about Greg Hacker?

Bridgette Fox

Yeah, sure. So Greg Hacker, he's a local to Jacksonville, which is the seat of Morgan County. He went to the now closed MacMurray College and Western Illinois University for a time. He has a long history in law enforcement, but similar to the incumbent that he replaced, Michael Woods, the Democrat, they're both quite moderate. But Hacker, I think he really won out over Woods because of a lot of tension that's just been happening on the county commission that people weren't really vibing with the Democrat there anymore.

Ben Singson

What exactly were voters, I guess, not vibing with him about?

Bridgette Fox

I know it sounds kind of lackadaisical, but in Morgan County, it's a very red place, And traditionally, there's always been a seat on the three member commission for a Democrat. But when Michael Woods was appointed, it became what some people really felt like a contentious atmosphere when, I mean, for example, there's an agenda at every meeting, but Michael Woods has pointed out every single time in the meetings that there isn't a spot to talk about new business on the agenda. And so he doesn't vote to approve the agenda, sort of a standard procedural motion that gets made at meetings. And it's things like that stacked up over time. And he also was an outspoken voice and still is. until November 30th, when he's no longer on the commission, an outspoken voice against data centers and pushing for a moratorium in the county, which the other commissioners did end up agreeing to do, but it wasn't the sort of political move that they were wanting to make on their own. It came with community pushback and this push from Michael Woods. Greg Hacker, everyone likes him that I've talked to in government, he won with about 5,000 votes, I believe. He won with 7,000 votes and Michael Woods had almost 4,000, which is more than I think people were expecting Michael Woods to get.

Ben Singson

Yeah, you mentioned that Greg Hacker is something of a moderate. Could you talk a little bit about his positions? What did he campaign on?

Bridgette Fox

Greg Hacker really leaned into people's desire for normalcy on the board. I think there are a lot of people in town who weren't happy with the majority Republican-run commissions way of doing things. And Greg Hacker was appealing to the people who wanted accountability for when commissioners weren't being weren't running meetings properly. There's been instances where people have been removed from meetings for after they had tried to comment about the chairman's use of a tax exemption in town. which has been a little bit of a contentious issue here. And they think that he will be strong in opposing those moves from the board in the future, while at the same time, not having these big fights and outbursts with the other commissioners during public meetings, which is a real turnoff for quite a moderate town.

Ben Singson

Greg Hacker will be joining Michael Wankel and Donny "Racer" Wood on the board come November 30th. Have they - what is their opinions on Mr. Hacker?

Bridgette Fox

Well, to my understanding and my knowledge, they both much prefer him over Michael Woods, the Democrat. I mean, I don't think anyone really likes the idea of there being complete party control over a board, but to most people I've spoken to, they don't think that this will become a partisan takeover of Morgan County, which again is already fairly red because the board itself has always been fairly moderate. I mean, I've spoken to people before who were reminiscing about how party politics have never really played that much of a part at the county level because of so much of their so many of their tasks are administrative and when they take public input they they really do take it they So I don't think that there's as much tension as there had been with Michael Woods.

Ben Singson

As I mentioned before, the county board has had a pretty contentious year, both within and without its membership. I know that there have been a lot of people who have come to the board meetings just to, I guess, express concerns. And obviously that has occasionally flared up into conflicts with the board itself. Could you just talk a little bit about what exactly they have been arguing over?

Bridgette Fox

Yeah, sure. So, a lot of people who come to the meetings are familiar faces, right? There'sa group in town called Morgan County [...]Accountability for Data Center Development, which is a group of Morgan County residents who advocate for, as per the name, accountability for data center development, right? So, they - when the six-month moratorium against data centers was put in place, there wasn't really anything done in the meantime. Some people were expecting a study to be done, like when you hire a firm to do a study, but that didn't happen. That moratorium has since been extended, which the people who attend meetings have been quite happy about, but there's still a question of what is going to happen. with that moratorium in place, right? And when I talk to commissioners, they say that they're waiting for the legislature to decide something, but that's always a crapshoot, waiting for legislators to determine what you can do at a county level. You're not really sure when that will happen, especially when our part of the state is controlled by Republicans who are the minority party in Illinois. People also come to County Commission meetings to talk about ethics, right? The County Commissioner, Mike Wankel, he's been accused of unethical behavior for his family's use of the owner-occupied exemption related to their own properties. It's a tax exemption where you get $6,000 of value taken off of your property valuation, which in turn leads to lower taxes. And across all his family members, people have brought in documents saying like, it's unethical that you have 42 of your family members who are taking advantage of this exemption when everyone's only allowed to use it in theory for one property. Now, that's not actually the case, how it works here in Morgan County. You can use that exemption on multiple properties that you rent out to people. But it was not the intended use of the law. That's what people are arguing. So, they don't see it as quite ethical.

Ben Singson

Morgan County voters also voted in this past election in favor of an advisory question for restrictions on data centers. Obviously, it being an advisory question means that the board doesn't necessarily have to do anything about it, but has Greg Hacker ever expressed a position, for or against, about data centers?

Bridgette Fox

Yes, actually. So the question itself was, shall there be restrictions imposed on the construction and operation of data centers in Morgan County? And out of about 10,500 votes, give or take, 9,400 people voted yes. And Greg Hacker, before the election, he knew this was coming. I had spoken to him at a Morgan County Republican Club meeting, and he had said that being longtime law enforcement, he would follow marching orders. If the voters wanted XYZ done, he'd do XYZ. So he said after the results of the midterms, if people said they wanted restrictions on data centers, he would advocate for that. Now, it becomes a little bit complicated when you look at two different factors here. One, the question is very vague. Shall there be restrictions imposed on the construction and operation? Any sort of red tape that you put up is a restriction no matter how big or small. So if you have someone fill out a form that says, just all the normal application stuff, is that enough of the restriction? And it's also, it's advisory, like you said, it's non-binding. There's also the question of what the state legislature will do. The Senate as of November 18th will be hearing in committee today on subject matter a bill about data centers But it's really unclear if anything's going to happen before session starts again improper or a FETO session will have anything substantive come out of it related to data centers. So people might be back to waiting in Morgan County, which I know is frustrating for the people who consistently attend these meetings.

Ben Singson

As someone who has attended a lot of these meetings and seen this contention firsthand, now that someone new is in the position, do you see that antagonism, I guess, dying down anytime soon?

Bridgette Fox

Yeah, you know what? I think I do. Even this most recent meeting, although Michael Woods was still in his seat, It was calmer. No one was thrown out of the meeting. they're being held in larger rooms now so more people can fit there. Before it had been held in that county commissioner's office, which is quite small and now it's being held in the, sorry, the motorcycle. Now it's being held in the Morgan County Ball Library, which is slightly bigger and it can accommodate more people, which I think relieves some tension. And already, I mean, part of the tension that would be there from meetings was, Michael Woods asking for transparency and clarity between commissioners and commissioners, who argued they were doing that. They were being transparent and, they were giving him documents. He just had to come in person to get them like everyone else and not be. e-mail them, those kind of arguments I see dying down just because Michael Woods won't be there to have them.

Ben Singson

Bridgette Fox of the Jacksonville Journal-Courier. Thank you very much.

Bridgette Fox

Thank you.