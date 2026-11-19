CHICAGO — Regulators at the Illinois Commerce Commission approved $40.3 million of Peoples Gas’ rate increase request on Thursday, less than a third of the $144 million requested.

If approved in full, the rate hike would have added an average of $7-8 to monthly household bills. Peoples Gas said after the ruling that it was still analyzing the order to calculate the new bill impact, which will begin in December.

Commissioners emphasized the need for affordability and said Peoples Gas had failed to demonstrate that its requested spending was reasonable and prudent. The order also approved a 9.48% return on equity for shareholders, up from the prior rate of 9.38% but below the 10.1% sought in the request.

“The utility’s profit quest on the backs of struggling Chicagoans was especially brazen given that Peoples has recorded record earnings in seven of the last nine years,” Citizens Utility Board Executive Director Sarah Moskowitz said in a statement following the ruling. “We hope today’s decision by the ICC is a harbinger of even stricter limits on Peoples Gas in the future.”

Peoples Gas had originally filed for a $202 million rate increase, before reducing the ask to $144 million to reflect lower than expected progress on pipe retirement. Administrative law judges at the ICC proposed to reduce the amount to $66.2 million last month.

Peoples Gas issued a statement saying the order would cut $25 million in “critical day-to-day safety work.” The company called the decision “surprising and extremely disappointing” and said it ignored the decisions of ICC expert staff and administrative law judges.

Peoples Gas delivers gas to nearly 900,000 customers in Chicago.

The Commission also reduced North Shore Gas’ $8.7 million rate hike request by around 78%, approving roughly $1.9 million for the utility, which delivers natural gas to around 166,000 customers in Chicago’s northern suburbs.

Pipe retirement approach

The spending was largely related to the utility’s pipe retirement program — a mandate from regulators to retire over 1,000 miles of aging iron pipes that transport natural gas under the streets of Chicago by 2035.

Advocates had called on the ICC to lift that requirement, which they argued resulted in wasteful spending and over-reliance on replacement as the method of retirement, rather than repairing or relining pipes or employing home electrification measures.

Peoples Gas had argued the ICC had not approved relining as an appropriate approach to pipe retirement.

While regulators did not overhaul the mandate, Commission Chair Doug Scott said Peoples Gas was using an “unnecessarily narrow” definition in its pipeline replacement efforts that led to a process that was “expensive and a hindrance to the achievement of the Commission’s directive.”

If Peoples Gas needed clarity on what was permissible, he said, the ICC was ready to provide it.

“The company has many avenues to engage with the Commission outside of rate cases, and the Commission encourages the company to do so should clarity be needed at any time in the future,” Scott said.

The Commission will reevaluate the progress of the pipe retirement program via a Safety Monitor report in March 2027.

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