EAST ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors charged an Illinois Department of Transportation worker from Carbondale with sexual exploitation of a child after the FBI received a tip concerning videos posted to the dark web.

Elijah Armit, 27, was arrested late last week after he admitted to FBI agents that he filmed and livestreamed himself masturbating while a toddler lay on his chest before coercing the child into other sex acts. Both Armit’s and the child’s faces were visible in the video, according to a sworn FBI affidavit by Special Agent Raymond B. Hart, who investigates violent crimes against children from the bureau’s Marion office.

At the start of the short video, polaroids depicting what appear to be adult sex could be seen next to Armit on a couch, the affidavit says.

An agency spokesperson confirmed to Southern Illinois Source that a 27-year-old by the same name works for IDOT’s District 9, based in Carbondale. He is a highway maintainer employed with the department since 2023 and, as of Nov. 13, had earned $92,600 this year, state records show. The agency declined further comment.

Armit allegedly admitted to the FBI that he filmed the video on his cell phone for the pleasure of “multiple females he was communicating with.”

Armit made his initial appearance in East St. Louis federal court on Monday; he walked into the courtroom wearing shackles, escorted by a U.S. marshal and two FBI agents. Armit has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Bloodworth said in court that Armit faces between 15 and 30 years in prison. Armit, who has not yet entered a plea, was initially charged by criminal complaint, though a spokesperson for Bloodworth’s office said the government will present the case to a federal grand jury.

Hart wrote in his affidavit that the FBI’s Marion office was contacted on Nov. 10 by personnel from the FBI Child Exploitation Operational Unit in Linthicum, Maryland, who had received information from a “reliable foreign partner” about a series of child sexual abuse materials posted to a dark web website.

Court records say the FBI’s Maryland child exploitation unit that initially received the tip used an “open-source image repository” and online pictures to identify Armit.

Armit was arrested and booked at the Franklin County Jail in Benton on Nov. 10. Armit’s court-appointed attorney declined comment.

Southern Illinois Source Editor Molly Parker contributed to this report.

This story was produced by the Daily Egyptian and Southern Illinois Source, the Illinois Press Foundation’s nonprofit news collaborative serving the bottom third of the state.

This article first appeared on Capitol News Illinois and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.