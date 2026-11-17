Repairs related to recent flooding will close Monroe St. in Springfield's downtown starting Wednesday
Monroe Street will be closed between 4th Street and 5th Street beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Nov. 20, for final roadway repairs related to pavement damage caused by a water main break earlier this year.
Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and use caution when traveling in the area.
The closure is expected to remain in place through Friday, Nov. 20, weather permitting.