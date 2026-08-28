Water main break floods a portion of downtown Springfield

A 24-inch transmission water main broke in downtown Springfield Thursday afternoon at 5th and Monroe Streets. The break resulted in flooding in the street and in nearby buildings.

According to City Water, Light and Power, crews closed the valves, resulting in a brief loss of water service to those in the area. Power was also turned off.

CWLP Water flooded the street Thursday after a 24-inch water transmission main broke in downtown Springfield.

As of 10:20 p.m., Monroe Street was closed between 4th and 5th Streets due to road damage. Authorities say it will remain closed until further notice.

A new business, The Bus Stop at the corner of 5th and Monroe, was forced to postpone its grand opening.

"We are heart broken but we’ll be back," the business posted on social media.

Other nearby businesses, including Dumb Records and Joe Gallina's Pizza, also saw water inside.

Flooding in downtown Springfield Thursday, shown on a Facebook post from Dumb Records.

Portions of the roadway buckled from the water. it's unclear how long it will take to repair.

"If you need to access a building or business in this area, you will need to do so on foot. Please check directly with the business or building to confirm whether it is open before arriving," an official statement read.