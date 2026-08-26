Officials unveil new tax proposal to fund BOS Center expansion

A group of state, Sangamon County and Springfield officials have proposed a new tax to help fund the expansion of the Bank of Springfield Center.

The tax would collect 3% from hotel and motel stays throughout the county. Money raised from it would exclusively go towards the arena’s $60 million renovation.

Sangamon County Board Chair Andy Van Meter did not give an estimate for how much the tax would be expected to bring in, but said that the rate could be lowered if it brings in more money than necessary.

Officials framed the project as part of a broader effort to revitalize downtown Springfield. They argued that revamping the Bank of Springfield Center would bring in more people and business to the city.

Current plans include a 30,000- to 40,000-square-foot master ballroom that would allow the BOS Center to pursue larger conventions and events. Studies found that adding a headquarters hotel would increase the project’s economic impact, but that the expansion alone justifies moving forward.

During a Tuesday news conference, Republican state Rep. Mike Coffey declared the project as the start of “Operation: Save Downtown Springfield.”

A lack of adequate convention and hotel accommodations stopped 17 organizations from holding events in the city, including annual conventions that had taken place in the city for years, he said.

“The message is simple,” Coffey said. “When conventions leave Springfield, Springfield’s dollars leave with them.”

Democratic state Sen. Doris Turner lamented the state of downtown Springfield during the news conference. In February, Turner filed her own piece of legislation, the Capital Area Tourism Act, to help shore up support for the city. That bill has been sitting in the chamber’s assignments committee since May.

“We have seen far too many businesses leave downtown,” Turner said. “We have seen, with our own eyes, the decimation of our downtown Springfield.”

The group hopes the Sangamon County Board will consider the tax at its September 1 meeting.

Officials said they will continue working for approval of the CATA in the General Assembly, which would allow a proposed downtown hotel project to move forward.

