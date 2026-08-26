Land donation made at New Philadelphia National Historic Site

The National Park Service has accepted the donation of nearly 20 acres from the New Philadelphia Association to New Philadelphia National Historic Site. The donation marks another step in preserving the history of New Philadelphia.

Since the park was established in late 2022, the National Park Service has worked with the New Philadelphia Association to acquire properties within the park boundary. NPS said this donation underscores the ongoing strength and success of that partnership.

“This donation is an important step in protecting the resources and stories of New Philadelphia for the community and visitors,” said Superintendent Chris Collins. “Our partnership with the New Philadelphia Association has been essential to the park’s development. I am excited to continue working alongside our partners as we plan for the future of New Philadelphia National Historic Site."

The newly acquired property contains an information kiosk with exhibits, accessible parking, and cultural features associated with New Philadelphia. The New Philadelphia Association had previously developed and maintained these facilities.

Located near Barry, Illinois, New Philadelphia is the first town known to be officially registered by an African American.

In 1835, Free Frank McWorter, a formerly enslaved man, used half of an 80-acre parcel of land he had purchased to create the town of New Philadelphia in the hopes of creating a safe and affordable community for Black and White Americans.

The park was established as the 424th unit of the National Park Service in December 2022 to protect the resources and stories connected to the town’s history and to commemorate Free Frank’s legacy.