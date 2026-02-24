New Philadelphia presentation in Springfield Saturday Feb. 28

New Philadelphia in Pike County, founded in 1836, is the first US town platted and registered by an African American.

In partnership with the New Philadelphia National Historic Site, the Lincoln Home National Historic Site will host a free, public presentation for Black History Month titled "New Philadelphia: Its Connections to Springfield and the 1908 Race Riot".

The talk will take place at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site Visitor Center (426S. 7thStreet) on Saturday, February28 at 2:00 p.m.

The presentation will be about 45 minutes and will be given in Theater 1 inside the Visitor Center. The talk will be followed by a question-and-answer opportunity.

