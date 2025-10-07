© 2025 NPR Illinois
Campaign underway for New Philadelphia stamp

Tri States Public Radio | By Rich Egger
Published October 7, 2025 at 2:40 PM CDT
Image of Frank and Lucy McWorter is from the change.org petition page.

An online campaign calls for creation of a postage stamp to commemorate the founders of New Philadelphia in western Illinois.

Frank and Lucy McWorter were the first Black people to plan and legally register a town in the United States.

New Philadelphia is in Pike County. It was founded in 1836.

The town no longer exists, but the site is now the New Philadelphia National Historic Site under the National Park Service.

Organizers of the postage stamp campaign say they have collected close to 750 pen-and-paper signatures.

Those involved with the campaign include the McWorter family, the New Philadelphia Association, and the Freedom Corridor.

More about New Philadelphia can be heard in the "Journey Toward Freedom" episode of TSPR's Welcome to Forgottonia podcast.

