A plan to expand the Lincoln Home National Historic Site

The effort to expand the Lincoln Home National Historic Sitecontinues. Illinois’ U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have reintroduced legislation to include a replica 1844 Lincoln cottage and the Elijah Iles home.

The plan, originally proposed in 2021, would require the National Park Service to increase the height of the road in front of the Lincoln home and at the intersection of 8th and Jackson to provide greater accessibility within the existing Lincoln Home site.

“Abraham Lincoln is a central figure in Springfield’s rich history. We should preserve the Lincoln Home National Historic site to ensure that future generations can learn about his presidential legacy,” Durbin said.

The site boundaries have remained the same since first established in 1970.

The Abraham Lincoln Association is in the process of raising funds to create a replica of the Lincoln Home in Springfield, as it existed from 1844 to 1856.

The home, the only one Lincoln owned, was expanded in 1856 from six rooms to twelve. The replica cottage will show what life was like for the Lincoln family the first 12 years in Springfield.

Lincoln and his family moved from the home to Washington when he was elected president.

The Elijah Iles House, built by Iles himself in 1837, is the oldest structure in Springfield. The timber framed Greek Revival cottage was restored in 2005 and has since been open to the public.

The House along South 7th St. was relocated from its original location.

The home contains an extensive collection of pre-Civil War furniture and the Farrell and Ann Gay Museum of Springfield History.

Iles was one of the founders of the city of Springfield and a friend and supporter of Lincoln. Iles also played an important role in helping Lincoln secure the state capital's move from Vandalia to Springfield.

The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977 for its architectural and historic significance.

“With this legislation, Illinoisans and tourists can appreciate our state’s history while visiting the Elijah Iles House and the replica Lincoln cottage,” said Durbin.