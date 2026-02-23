Sangamon County seeks information in Auburn woman's 1987 disappearance

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the disappearance of Brenda S. Bottoms, who was reported missing from Auburn in June 1987.

Brenda S. Bottoms, then 22 years old, was last seen on the night of June 28, 1987. She left her residence in the 200 block of North 5th Street in Auburn with a female acquaintance, and the two walked to a local tavern. While walking home later that evening, they encountered two male individuals and went to an apartment complex in the 200 block of North 5th Street to talk.

Brenda was last observed getting into a brown vehicle described as having dents on the passenger side. Witnesses indicated that she appeared to know the occupant or occupants of the vehicle and entered voluntarily. She has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Throughout 2025, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division conducted multiple interviews with individuals connected to the case. As a result of those efforts, investigators have developed new information indicating that additional individuals may have been present and may have seen Brenda prior to her disappearance.

“The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information related to this case, no matter how minor it may seem, to come forward,” said Sheriff Paula Crouch. “Even small details could prove significant in advancing this investigation and helping us provide answers to Brenda’s family.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 217-753-6840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 217-788-8427 or visiting cashfortips.us.

