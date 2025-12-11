FBI offers reward for information on Sangamon County triple homicide

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, in partnership with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, is announcing a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the unknown subject(s) involved in the homicides on Hoover Street on October 09, 2025.

On October 09, 2025, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hoover Street and found three deceased at a home on that street, one being 9-year old Cash Russell.

Other victims included Mynesha Day, 22, of Springfield and Devione Brady, 21, of Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident, and the FBI Springfield Field Office is assisting with resources.

To encourage public assistance, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the juvenile victim’s death.

Crimestoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties are also offering an additional reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in this homicide investigation.

“I’m asking our community to come together and help us find justice for Cash, a sweet, gentle, and loving child whose life was taken far too soon,” said Dorothy Jackson, the mother of Cash Russell.

“Cash was full of light, imagination and kindness. Cash loved to sing and loved soccer. He was always looking out for his brothers, always making sure everyone felt safe and loved."

“Cash was also a twin. He and his twin brother had a bond like no other, inseparable from the moment they were born. They did everything together. They had never been apart until now. This loss has shattered his brothers in ways words cannot explain, and our family is doing everything we can to support them through a pain no child should ever have to feel. Cash did not deserve this, no child does,” she said.

“We are holding onto hope that someone out there knows something no matter how small that can help bring answers, accountability, and justice for Cash. If you saw anything, heard anything, or have any information about what happened, we are begging you to please come forward."

“Justice for the victims depends on all of us,” said Sheriff Paula Crouch. “Our investigators are working tirelessly, and we need the community’s help. If you have any information, no matter how small, please reach out. Your help can bring closure to the families and make our neighborhoods safer. We believe there are people in the community who know important details about this case, or the individuals involved. Together, we can find the answers needed to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

“This senseless act of violence claimed the life of a child and devastated an entire community,” said Christopher J.S. Johnson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Springfield Field Office. “We are dedicating substantial investigative resources to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released at this time. Tip Reporting For the FBI reward, anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800- 225-5324) or utilize “TIPS.FBI.GOV.”

For the Crime Stoppers reward, information can be left anonymously by calling 217-788- 8427, logging onto cashfortips.us or using the P3 mobile app.

Reporting individuals are encouraged to call both the FBI and Crime Stoppers to report information and be eligible for both rewards.