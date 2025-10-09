Three people dead after report of a shooting at a home

At approximately 2:34 p.m. on October 9th, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Hoover Avenue, in what's known as the Cabbage Patch neighborhood, for a report of a shooting inside the home.

Upon arrival, deputies located three victims deceased at the scene.

This incident remains under active investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 217-753-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.