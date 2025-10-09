© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three people dead after report of a shooting at a home

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published October 9, 2025 at 5:56 PM CDT
Flickr.Com/Appleswitch (Creative Commons) /

At approximately 2:34 p.m. on October 9th, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Hoover Avenue, in what's known as the Cabbage Patch neighborhood, for a report of a shooting inside the home.

Upon arrival, deputies located three victims deceased at the scene.

This incident remains under active investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 217-753-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.
Tags
Sangamon County IL Sangamon County Sheriff's Office
Related Stories