© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register for limited slots to see Bea and Vanessa host Community Voices live in Decatur. CV in the MC is April 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Secure your space now, click here to register.

Grayson's trial moved to Peoria

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Alex Degman
Published April 8, 2025 at 5:42 PM CDT
Sonya Massey speaking with Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson in her living room.
Body camera footage
Sonya Massey speaking with Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson in her living room.

The trial of a white former police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a Black woman in Springfield is being moved.

Former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson’s case will happen in Peoria. Grayson’s attorneys say their client can’t get a fair trial in the capital city because of media coverage and a close knit community.

Grayson appeared in court Tuesday wearing a striped jail uniform and didn’t face the audience, which was packed with Massey’s family and supporters.

Sontae Massey, Sonya’s cousin, didn’t appreciate how Grayson entered the room.

"I'm not accustomed to being around killers, but I mean, he, like I said, he seemed awful jovial for somebody that shot a woman in the face,” she said.

Grayson responded to Massey’s home last July for reports of a prowler. Bodycam footage caught Grayson shooting Massey multiple times and discouraging his partner from rendering aid. He faces first degree murder charges and has been held in jail since his arrest.
Tags
Sangamon County IL Sean GraysonSonya MasseySangamon County Sheriff's Office
Alex Degman
Alex Degman covers Illinois state government for Illinois Public Radio.
See stories by Alex Degman
Related Stories