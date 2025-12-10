Man charged with reckless homicide in fatal crash near LeRoy

A Peoria man has had an initial court appearance on a reckless homicide charge in connection with a fatal crash near LeRoy in February.

McLean County prosecutors charged Anthony Seidel, 51, with the Class 3 felony stemming from a crash that killed Brooke E. Powell, 37, of LeRoy.

The crash happened on U.S. 136 near 2400 East Road. The coroner said roads were slick at the time.

Seidel was granted pre-trial release while awaiting trial. He was released from the McLean County jail on Dec. 5, according to jail records.

Seidel has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Feb. 2.