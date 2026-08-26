Parents across the country are opting out of vaccines | First Listen
- While parents nationwide are opting out of vaccines for their children at a higher rate since COVID, most Illinois parents are not following that trend
- A federal judge has temporarily blocked enforcement of portions of Illinois' new medical aid-in-dying law
- A group of Springfield-area leaders pushing for a new hotel/motel tax to expand the BOS Center
- The Citizens Club of Springfield will address how communities attract businesses