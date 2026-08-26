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Parents across the country are opting out of vaccines | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 26, 2026 at 6:18 AM CDT
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  • While parents nationwide are opting out of vaccines for their children at a higher rate since COVID, most Illinois parents are not following that trend
  • A federal judge has temporarily blocked enforcement of portions of Illinois' new medical aid-in-dying law
  • A group of Springfield-area leaders pushing for a new hotel/motel tax to expand the BOS Center
  • The Citizens Club of Springfield will address how communities attract businesses
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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