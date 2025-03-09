© 2025 NPR Illinois
Ben Singson became a reporter for the Jacksonville Journal-Courier in 2022, joining after graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia. The Lindenhurst native previously reported for KBIA, an NPR affiliate radio station, in college.