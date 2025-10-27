© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register to attend the 2025 This I Believe 'Meet the Authors' event Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m.

Deputy who killed Sonya Massey takes the stand in his defense

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Mawa Iqbal
Published October 27, 2025 at 2:44 PM CDT
Deputy Sean Grayson
Deputy Sean Grayson

A former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with murdering Springfield-area resident Sonya Massey last year took the witness stand Monday.

Sean Grayson is facing three counts of first degree murder for killing an unarmed Massey in her home after she called 9-1-1 for help.

Grayson testified that Massey was going to throw a pot of boiling water at him. He said he had ordered Massey to move the pot off her stovetop, to which Massey responded with, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Grayson says he – quote – “matched the threat level, and the only thing that would have stopped the threat was my duty weapon”.

Donna Massey, Sonya’s mom, was sitting in the courtroom gallery.

She scoffed a couple of times during Grayson’s roughly 20-minute-long testimony.

The prosecution is arguing Grayson violated several de-escalation tactics, and killed Massey unlawfully.

The case is expected to go to the jury this week. The trial is being held in Peoria due to pre-trial publicity.

Tags
Sangamon County IL IPRSean GraysonSonya Massey
Mawa Iqbal
Mawa is a statehouse reporter, covering the Illinois legislature for WBEZ and Illinois Public Radio.
See stories by Mawa Iqbal
Related Stories