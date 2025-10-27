© 2025 NPR Illinois
Register to attend the 2025 This I Believe 'Meet the Authors' event Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m.

Sean Grayson's trial begins second week in Peoria

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Mawa Iqbal
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:55 AM CDT
A Macon County Sheriff’s Office mugshot of Sean Grayson was taken on Oct. 24. Grayson, a former Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy, is charged with the first-degree murder of Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman.
Macon County Sheriff's Office
A Macon County Sheriff's Office mugshot of Sean Grayson was taken on Oct. 24. Grayson, a former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy, is charged with the first-degree murder of Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman.

It was a dramatic first week in the murder trial of a former white cop who fatally shot Springfield-area resident Sonya Massey in her home.

The prosecution played graphic body camera footage of then-sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson shooting Massey, who was Black and unarmed, in July 2024. It happened as Massey was removing a pot of boiling water from her stove. Grayson's attorneys argue it was self-defense.

For Sontae Massey, Sonya’s cousin, the hardest part of the trial so far was testimony from a forensic pathologist called to testify by prosecutors. The pathologist testified Sonya could have survived Grayson’s gunshot wound if someone was able to stop her bleeding in time.

"Just knowing that my cousin could be here right now. It's just, it's just devastating. I mean, not only to me, obviously, but to my entire family. We want Sonya to be still here," Sontae Massey said.

Grayson’s trial is expected to wrap up this week. The trial was moved to Peoria due to publicity about the case.
Springfield IL Equity & JusticeSean GraysonSonya Massey
Mawa Iqbal
Mawa is a statehouse reporter, covering the Illinois legislature for WBEZ and Illinois Public Radio.
See stories by Mawa Iqbal
