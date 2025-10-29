Reaction to the Sean Grayson verdict

The following statements were released following the verdict Tuesday:

State Sen, Doris Turner of Springfield

“While nothing will bring Sonya back, justice has been served. Today's verdict shows that no one is above the law.

“I stand with the Massey family and my community as we continue to mourn the unjust loss of Sonya. Since Sonya’s murder, I’ve been committed to – and will continue to – put in the work to make necessary changes to ensure our community has trust in those who have taken the oath to protect and serve.”

Massey family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci

"While we believe Grayson’s actions deserved a first-degree conviction, today’s verdict is still a measure of justice for Sonya Massey. Accountability has begun, and we now hope the court will impose a meaningful sentence that reflects the severity of these crimes and the life that was lost. We will continue to fight for Sonya’s family and for reforms that protect everyone from unlawful use of force."

“The family extends deep gratitude to Sangamon County State’s Attorney John C. Milhiser and his entire office. They handled the case with professionalism, transparency, and compassion. Prosecuting a police officer is never easy but this team did it with courage and integrity.”