Central Illinois' NPR station looks to uncertain future amid cuts to public media | Jacksonville Journal Courier

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 216-213 to approve President Donald Trump's $9 billion rescission package, the final vote needed for the federal government to claw back funding for foreign aid and public media. Those cuts include taking back $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the non-profit that funds National Public Radio and Public Broadcasting Service. The Senate voted 51-48 earlier to approve the cuts.

