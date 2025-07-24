© 2025 NPR Illinois
Central Illinois' NPR station looks to uncertain future amid cuts to public media | Jacksonville Journal Courier

Jacksonville Journal Courier | By Ben Singson
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
protestors outside of NPR HQ defending federal funding
Saul Loeb/AFP
/
Getty Images
With Congress slashing over $1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, PBS and NPR stations across the nation — including in central Illinois — are trying to figure out how to make up that shortfall in budget.With Congress slashing over $1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, PBS and NPR stations across the nation — including in central Illinois — are trying to figure out how to make up that shortfall in budget.

Public broadcasters across the country, central Illinois included, are figuring out how they plan to head forward after Congress rescinded over $1 billion in federal funding.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 216-213 to approve President Donald Trump's $9 billion rescission package, the final vote needed for the federal government to claw back funding for foreign aid and public media. Those cuts include taking back $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the non-profit that funds National Public Radio and Public Broadcasting Service. The Senate voted 51-48 earlier to approve the cuts.

Read more at the Jacksonville Journal Courier...
Ben Singson
Ben Singson became a reporter for the Jacksonville Journal-Courier in 2022, joining after graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia. The Lindenhurst native previously reported for KBIA, an NPR affiliate radio station, in college.
