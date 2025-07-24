NPR Illinois celebrates 50 years | Illinois Times

© 2025 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois celebrates 50 years

By David Blanchette
Published July 24, 2025
Cover of Illinois Times alternative weekly newspaper featuring the NPR Illinois staff
Clayton Stalter
/
UIS Marketing
Left to right, in left window: Tim Boll, chief engineer; center window: Kate McKenzie, development director; Mike Krcil, host/anchor; Jennifer Ramm, Bluegrass Breakdown host; Dave Leonatti, Nightsounds host; right window: Michelle Eccles, Morning Edition host/anchor; Sean Crawford, news director/All Things Considered host/anchor; around console: Audrey Bellot, office manager; Randy Eccles, general manager/Community Voices co-host; Vanessa Ferguson, Community Voices co-host/producer; Bea Bonner, Community Voices co-host/editor.

Funding cuts make a happy birthday harder

Its two-word mission is simple: Explain Illinois. It's something that Springfield-based National Public Radio Illinois has been doing for 50 years, and accomplishing that mission is a multifaceted, innovative and fiscally capricious effort fueled by public and private support.

NPR Illinois delivers a combination of locally produced programs and syndicated National Public Radio shows such as All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Fresh Air. The station covers local topics in unique ways through programs such as Community Voices and State Week, and recently launched the J-Corps citizen journalist initiative where regular people report on issues in their communities.

Read the complete feature at illinoistimes.com...
David Blanchette
David Blanchette has been involved in journalism since 1979, first as an award-winning broadcaster, then a state government spokesperson, and now as a freelance writer and photographer. He was involved in the development of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and more recently the Jacksonville Area Museum. David and his wife, Sue, live in Petersburg.
