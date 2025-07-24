NPR Illinois celebrates 50 years | Illinois Times

Its two-word mission is simple: Explain Illinois. It's something that Springfield-based National Public Radio Illinois has been doing for 50 years, and accomplishing that mission is a multifaceted, innovative and fiscally capricious effort fueled by public and private support.

NPR Illinois delivers a combination of locally produced programs and syndicated National Public Radio shows such as All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Fresh Air. The station covers local topics in unique ways through programs such as Community Voices and State Week, and recently launched the J-Corps citizen journalist initiative where regular people report on issues in their communities.

