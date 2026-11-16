U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen said he is thankful to several organizations who banded together to respond to the explosive device found at the BioUrja ethanol plant in Peoria last Friday.

Peoria police ordered an evacuation for a one-mile area surrounding the ethanol plant Friday night after a bomb threat was deemed credible. It was lifted Saturday afternoon, shortly before the FBI said it was taking over the investigation.

Sorensen was in Bloomington Monday visiting the Sunnyside Court apartments. He was in Peoria over the weekend to support city leaders.

“I’m very grateful that the FBI and the [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] have been leading this investigation from the start, understanding that in order for us to have closure in Peoria, we need to know inside the mind of somebody who would want to do that,” he said.

“We need to bring whomever that person is to justice and that needs to happen on behalf of everybody in Peoria.”

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali told WCBU she was informed of a suspect in custody in connection with the attempted bombing. The FBI has not confirmed the arrest to WCBU.

Sorensen said whoever the suspect is, they should be arrested, charged with a crime and meet “swift justice.”

“ …so that we show in this country, you cannot terrorize us,” he said. “Whether we’re in the biggest town or the smallest town in this country, that we take care of each other, and we want to make sure that we are doing that force for good.”

Sorensen said that needs to happen because of the scale of harm at which the device not being rendered safe would have had on the community.

“When that explosive device was attached to the ethanol plant, there were so many people that were in harm’s way,” he said. “There were dozens of people inside that plant that, if had it gone off, we would have had many, many funerals to go to.”

FAA nationwide ground stop

After the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] ordered all planes be grounded on Friday afternoon, the problem turned out to be caused by equipment failures from key telecommunication hubs.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a federal contractor installed faulty fiber optic cables as it replaced copper wire and one radio and one radar site were overloaded with data, according to NPR.

Sorensen said he believes blame actually lies with the secretary. He brought up the same issue on social media this morning.

“Going forward, my hope is that the secretary of transportation does his job,” he said. “Last year, when he was doing his job, he took seven months off of his job to do a reality TV show instead of doing his job.”

Final delays and rescheduled flights should work out all their kinks after today, according to Duffy.

Sorensen said he is grateful the secretary was dedicated to fixing the issue and ensuring safe air travel.

“We need somebody who’s going to be in that job that can actually be up to the task and keep us safe, because I am one of those people that will take to the skies tomorrow, and I hope to know that my risk is at a very, very minimum that my country is protecting me when I fly from Central Illinois back to Washington,” she said.

President Donald Trump did not accept any fault for the nationwide disruption. He cited the Biden administration and said his predecessor should have put more funding toward the FAA.

Sorensen said Trump is "the only president right now."

“The buck stops with him, and I think the American people are smarter than to believe that it is the previous president’s fault,” he said. “It is this current administration that bears the responsibility for making sure that we’re safe in the skies, that make sure that we’re safe in our communities and when Congress appropriates funds, we need to make sure that those funds are actually being allocated and doing the work.”

President Trump called on Congress to approve $50 billion in emergency funding for the FAA.

Sorensen did not say he outright supports the additional funds.

“Well, we need to see where that funding is going, but we do need to make sure that we’re ensuring safety in the skies, and so while some people are going to play politics, I’m grateful that there was a ground stop to make sure that if there was a risk that was doing up because of a computer malfunction, that everybody was safe on the ground,” said Sorensen.

Sorensen himself flies often and out of several airports, including both Central Illinois Regional Airport [CIRA] and Peoria International Airport [PIA] . He said he meets constituents there regularly and achieving their safety is “paramount.”

The Associated Press reported late Monday afternoon United Airlines has resolved a technology issue that delayed departing flights.

In a statement, United said there is "no indication that this was a cyberscurity-related issue."

The Chicago-based airline operates at both CIRA and PIA.